BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
Dec 13 Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop one of three late-stage trials of its rheumatoid arthritis drug tabalumab due to insufficient efficacy.
The decision was not based on safety concerns, and patients currently enrolled in other tabalumab rheumatoid arthritis studies will continue treatment, Lilly said.
The decision to stop the study, called FLEX-M, is expected to result in an after-tax charge of about 2 cents per share in the fourth quarter.
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.