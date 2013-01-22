* Lilly's ramucirumab has overall survival rate of 5.2
months in study
* Patients who received placebo have survival rate of 3.8
months
Jan 22 Eli Lilly and Co's stomach cancer
drug ramucirumab met its primary goal of improving overall
survival in a late stage-study, extending the lives of patients
for more than a month longer than those who received a placebo,
the American Society of Clinical Oncology said on Tuesday.
The overall survival among patients treated with the Lilly
drug in the study was 5.2 months, compared with 3.8 months for
those who received a placebo.
However, some analysts were looking for a survival benefit
greater than two months from the monoclonal antibody.
The Indianapolis-based drugmaker previously said ramucirumab
met its main goal of improving overall survival, but the extent
of the benefit was not revealed earlier.
The injectable drug, which Lilly acquired in its purchase of
ImClone Systems Inc four years ago, is also undergoing
late-stage trials for cancers of the breast, colon, lung and
liver. A study of the drug in combination with chemotherapy for
treating stomach cancer is also under way.
In the data released Tuesday at an ASCO meeting, the drug
also improved survival without the cancer worsening in patients
who had failed to respond to earlier drug therapy.
Progression-free survival was 2.1 months for ramucirumab,
compared with 1.3 months for patients who got the placebo.
Lilly is in need of new products to offset plunging sales of
its Zyprexa schizophrenia medicine and other drugs facing
generic competition.