July 6 Eli Lilly & Co said on Friday
that it gained six more months of U.S. exclusivity on its
Cymbalta antidepressant for conducting pediatric studies,
extending Lilly's hold on the $4 billion-a-year drug until
December 2013.
Drugmakers are frequently awarded six months of additional
patent life on their medicines for conducting studies in
children, an incentive U.S. lawmakers created because of a
perceived lack of pediatric studies of medicines.
However, Lilly said that, based on the study results, it
would not seek approval to expand use of Cymbalta for children.
Cymbalta is approved in the United States only for use in
individuals 18 years and older, the company noted.
Use of antidepressants for children has a controversial
history. The Food and Drug Administration in 2004 warned of an
increased risk of suicidal thoughts or behavior in children and
adolescents treated with some antidepressants.
About 11 percent of adolescents have a depressive disorder
by age 18, according to a survey cited by the National Institute
of Mental Health.
The extension of exclusivity on Cymbalta is a boost to Lilly
as it grapples with the loss last October of its U.S. patent for
Zyprexa, an antipsychotic that was its previous top-selling
product.
Shares of Lilly were off 0.5 percent at $42.64 in morning
trade on the New York Stock Exchange, a slightly better
performance than for the weak overall U.S. markets.