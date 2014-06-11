June 11 Eli Lilly and Co's recently
approved stomach cancer drug Cyramza failed to prolong the lives
of patients with advanced liver cancer in a late-stage trial,
the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
Patients enrolled in the trial previously had failed to
benefit from standard chemotherapy for liver cancer.
"Liver cancer is a very difficult-to-treat tumor type and no
Phase III study has been able to demonstrate improved survival
in the second-line setting," Lilly said in a release.
Cyramza also failed in an earlier study to improve outcomes
for patients with breast cancer.
But the drug has proven effective in a late-stage trial
against the most common form of lung cancer, and Lilly is also
testing it against colorectal cancer.
Investment bank Cowen and Co has predicted Cyramza will
generate annual sales of $1.2 billion by 2020, assuming it is
approved for at least one additional type of cancer, beyond
stomach cancer.
Lilly shares slipped 1.2 percent in premarket trading, from
their closing price Tuesday of $59.75 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)