* Lilly to seek approval for drug next year, based on
studies
* Says superior in study to Byetta, metformin, Januvia
* Lilly shares slip 0.6 pct
Oct 22 Eli Lilly & Co's experimental
once-weekly diabetes drug dulaglutide proved superior in
late-stage clinical trials to three other widely used medicines
that are dosed more frequently, the company said on Monday.
Lilly said it aims to seek marketing approval for its
injectable medicine in 2013, based on favorable data from the
trio of favorable Phase III studies.
The company said they showed dulaglutide lowered hemoglobin
A1c levels, a measure of controlling blood sugar, more than
twice-daily injections of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
Byetta given for six months, oral metformin taken for 26 weeks
and Merck & Co's once-daily oral Januvia taken for one
year.
Dulaglutide was not tested against Bydureon, a once-weekly
form of Bristol-Myers' Byetta that was approved earlier this
year. The two Bristol-Myers medicines, and Novo Nordisk's
long-acting Victoza, are in the same class of
treatments for type 2 diabetes.
Lilly said the most common side effects seen with
dulaglutide in the three studies were gastrointestinal related,
and that overall safety findings were similar to those seen in
mid-stage trials.
Lilly shares were down 0.6 percent to $52.55 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, amid a 0.2 percent
decline for the ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S.
and European drugmakers.