Jan 7 Eli Lilly and Co and Boehringer
Ingelheim said on Monday that a treatment for type 2 diabetes,
empagliflozin, had been shown to work in four late-stage trials.
The drug aims to reduce blood glucose levels in adults with
type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes in which the
body either does not produce enough insulin or the cells ignore
the insulin.
About 371 million people worldwide are estimated to have
diabetes.
The companies said they expect to file for regulatory review
of the drug in the United States, Europe and Japan in 2013 and
will present detailed data from the trials this year and next.
The companies said that among adverse reactions, genital
infections occurred more often with the treatment than with the
placebo.
Boehringer and Lilly are collaborating on several diabetes
drugs. On Monday, they said only Lilly would continue with
collaboration on another one of the treatments, known as
LY2605541.