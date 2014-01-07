Jan 7 U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday forecast a decline in earnings this year in line with Wall Street estimates, with results hurt by cheaper generic forms of its Zyprexa schizophrenia drug and Cymbalta depression treatment.

Lilly expects earnings, excluding special items, of $2.77 to $2.85 per share this year. Analysts, on average, expected $2.78 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.