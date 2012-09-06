* Meets a secondary goal of improved progression-free
survival
* Full results to be presented on September 7
CHICAGO, Sept 6 Drugmaker Eli Lilly and
Co said on Thursday its late-stage lung cancer study
failed to meet its primary goal of improved overall survival for
patients with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.
Patients in one arm of the Phase 3 trial, dubbed POINTBREAK,
received Lilly's Alimta with bevacizumab, known under the brand
name Avastin, and carboplatin, followed by Alimta plus
bevacizumab.
That group was compared with another group who received a
combination of paclitaxel with bevacizumab and carboplatin
followed by bevacizumab.
Still, the study met one of its secondary goals of improved
progression-free survival for the Alimta arm.
"Phase II results with this combination were promising and
we were hoping to demonstrate an improvement in survival for
nonsquamous (non-small cell lung cancer) patients, so we are
disappointed with the results of this trial," Dr. Allen Melemed,
senior medical director with Lilly Oncology, said in a prepared
statement. "POINTBREAK did show an improvement in
progression-free survival, though this did not translate to an
overall survival advantage."
Full results will be presented Sept. 7 at the Chicago
Multidisciplinary Symposium in Thoracic Oncology.