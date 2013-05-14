May 14 John Lechleiter, the longtime chief
executive of Eli Lilly and Co, is recovering from
successful surgery to repair a dilated aorta, the U.S. drugmaker
said on Tuesday.
"Dr. Lechleiter is recovering and will be closely monitored
by the medical staff over the next several days," following his
surgery on Monday, the Indianapolis company said in a statement.
Lilly Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice, 48, has taken on
the additional role of acting CEO during Lechleiter's absence.
The company last week said Lechleiter is expected to return to
work this summer. Company officials could not immediately be
reached on Tuesday.
Lechleiter, 59, had no symptoms of the condition, but
learned of it during recent unrelated medical testing, Lilly
said. The condition involves ballooning of the large artery that
carries blood from the heart to all limbs and other organs,
except the lungs.
Surgery is conducted to prevent rupture of the aorta, which
can be life threatening.