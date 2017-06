June 1 Eli Lilly and Co said on Thursday its chief financial officer Derica Rice will retire by the end of 2017.

Rice, who has spent 27 years with the company, is also a member of Lilly's executive committee.

The U.S. drug maker said it was considering internal and external candidates to succeed Rice. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)