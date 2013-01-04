BRIEF-Altair Resources says CFO Robert Naso resigned
* Naso will remain as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 4 Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly and Co. said on Friday that it expects 2013 earnings to increase to $3.75 to $3.90 per share excluding items from $3.30 to $3.40 per share in 2012.
Analysts had expected on average earnings of $3.71 for 2013 and $3.36 per share for all of 2012, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said that a tax benefit it had expected to book in 2012 will be pushed into 2013 and is excluded from its outlook.
Lilly forecast 2013 revenue of $22.6 billion to $23.4 billion. Analysts are looking for 2012 revenue of $22.42 billion and 2013 revenue of $22.82 billion.
June 2 Sunrun Inc's board of directors is investigating a Wall Street Journal report last month that said former employees manipulated sales data around the time of the U.S. solar installer's 2015 initial public offering.