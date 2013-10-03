BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics Q1 loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $1.2 million versus $600,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 3 Eli Lilly and Co said slowing growth in key emerging markets would make it difficult for the drugmaker to meet its minimum revenue goal of $20 billion in 2014.
Lilly also said it expected to buy back about $5 billion of shares over time and maintain its dividend at least at current levels.
* Conmed corporation announces jury verdict in delaware litigation against surgiquest