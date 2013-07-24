BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
July 24 Eli Lilly and Co reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings, helped by cost cuts and strong sales growth of depression and impotence treatments that will soon lose patent protection, and the drugmaker raised its full-year profit forecast.
Lilly on Wednesday said it earned $1.21 billion, or $1.11 per share in the second quarter. That compared with $924 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Lilly earned $1.16 per share. Analysts on average had forecast $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.