* Shares rise nearly 3 pct
* Adjusted EPS of $1.16 beats analyst view by 16 cents
* Raises 2013 profit view on plans for more streamlining
* Generic competition looms for antidepressant Cymbalta
(Adds analyst comment, company comment, details on drug and
animal health sales, updates share price)
By Ransdell Pierson
July 24 Eli Lilly and Co reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday as it
slashed costs ahead of generic competition later this year for
its biggest product, antidepressant Cymbalta, and raised its
2013 profit view on plans for more streamlining.
Shares of Lilly rose almost 3 percent as investors viewed
the cost containment for research, marketing and other expenses
in the second half of this year as an important move.
"Management appears to be showing prudent cost discipline in
anticipation of the Cymbalta patent cliff," ISI Group analyst
Mark Schoenebaum said in a research note. The company cut 2
percent from its operating expenses in the second quarter.
Global sales of Cymbalta soared 22 percent in the second
quarter to $1.5 billion, after having jumped 19 percent in the
prior quarter. Sales of the pill are expected to plunge after it
loses U.S. patent protection in December.
Lilly raised its 2013 earnings forecast to between $4.05 and
$4.15 per share, excluding special items, from its earlier
outlook of $3.82 to $3.97. It earned $3.39 per share last year.
The new 2013 profit forecast would represent growth of 19.5
to 22.5 percent from last year, when earnings sank on generic
competition for another big product: Lilly's Zyprexa
schizophrenia treatment.
Lilly said on Wednesday that it earned $1.21 billion, or
$1.11 per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $924
million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding costs of closing a distribution center in Germany
and other special items, Lilly earned $1.16 per share. Analysts
on average had forecast $1.00, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $5.93 billion, topping Wall Street
expectations of $5.82 billion.
Lilly's 2013 profit upturn will be short-lived, however.
Investors expect earnings to take a tumble of perhaps 25 percent
in 2014, as generic versions of Cymbalta and osteoporosis drug
Evista flood the market.
Sales of Evista rose 5 percent to $279 million. Sales of
impotence treatment Cialis jumped 13 percent to $529 million.
With recent setbacks for Lilly's experimental treatments for
cancer and Alzheimer's disease as well as the impending generic
competition, investors remain cautious on the company. Its
shares have risen 6.1 percent this year, lagging a 17 percent
advance for the Arca Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S.
and European drugmakers.
Lilly has expressed confidence that it would begin
rebounding in 2015, helped by promising medicines in clinical
trials. These include ramucirumab, for stomach and breast
cancer, and treatments for diabetes.
Company officials, in a conference call with analysts on
Wednesday, also cited high hopes for a new type of cholesterol
drug that works by blocking a protein called PCSK9, saying
early-stage trials suggest it could be the "best in class" among
drugs being developed by a partnership of Regeneron
Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA, Amgen Inc
and others.
"Going forward, we see the Lilly story focused on the
company's late-stage pipeline" of experimental drugs, said JP
Morgan analyst Chris Schott, who singled out ramucirumab trials
in treating breast cancer.
Sales from Lilly's Elanco animal health products rose 6
percent to $544 million in the quarter. The company predicted
Elanco's sales growth will continue to outpace competitors, and
said Lilly is aggressively hunting for new deals to bolster the
animal-health line of products.
Lilly shares were up 2.6 percent at $52.34 in midday trading
on the New York Stock Exchange, off an earlier high at $52.68.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Matthew Lewis)