April 2 Labrador Iron Mines

* Announces restructuring under ccaa

* Labrador iron mines says needs to complete a financial restructuring in order to continue as a going concern

* Lim says negotiating support arrangement with its creditor rbrg gerald metals that could provide working capital

* Lim says confident it will be able to preserve its key assets, including the flagship houston project

* Lim says jv partner tata steel has exercised option to buy lim's remaining interest in howse project for c$5 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)