* Sees Q1 rev $43-$45 mln vs est $43.6 mln

* Q4 loss $0.1/shr vs est loss $0.07/shr

* Q4 rev $46 mln vs est $45.4 mln

Feb 13 Limelight Networks Inc posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the second straight quarter, helped by an increase in value-added services revenue, and the content delivery company forecast first-quarter revenue mostly ahead of estimates.

January-March revenue is expected to be between $43 million and $45 million, the company said in a statement.

Analysts were expecting current-quarter revenue of $43.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last week, bigger rival Akamai Technologies Inc said demand for online content has soared and forecast a strong first quarter.

Fourth-quarter loss for Limelight, which offers content delivery services to media clients using less-congested routes over the Web, rose to $6.6 million, or 6 cents a share, from $6.3 million, or 4 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with Level 3 Communications Inc, reported a loss of 1 cent a share.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $46 million. Revenue from value added services contributed 29 percent to total sales.

Analysts had expected a loss of 7 cents a share, before items, on revenue of $45.4 million.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company's shares, which have almost doubled in value since touching a three-year low of $1.95 in August, closed at $4.00 on Monday on the Nasdaq.