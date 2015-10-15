By Ernest Scheyder and Mike Stone
| DICKINSON, N.D./NEW YORK
DICKINSON, N.D./NEW YORK Oct 15 Occidental
Petroleum Corp, the fourth-largest U.S. oil producer,
has agreed to sell all of its North Dakota shale oil acreage and
assets to private equity fund Lime Rock Resources in a deal
worth around $500 million, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
The sale, which marks the first exit of this downturn by a
major oil company from the Bakken shale formation, encompasses
all of Oxy's more than 300,000 acres in the state, including a
21,000 square-foot regional office built just three years ago.
Lime Rock, which already operates in North Dakota, is buying
the assets as the oil industry contends with the worst crude
price crash in more than six years, a drop the fund used
to its advantage.
As recently as last fall, Wall Street had expected Oxy's
Bakken assets to sell for more than $3 billion. The sharp drop
in the deal's value represents the most-significant pullback in
valuation yet in the second-largest U.S. oil producing state.
Lime Rock is requiring all of Oxy's North Dakota employees
to re-apply for their jobs, according to one of the sources.
Lime Rock and Oxy, both of which are based in Houston,
declined to comment.
(Editing by Terry Wade)