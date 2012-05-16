* Q1 EPS $0.41 vs Street View $0.40
* Sees Q2 EPS of $0.40 to $0.45, below Street View of $0.50
* Shares fall 3.5 percent in after-hours trade
May 16 Limited Brands Inc, parent of the
Victoria's Secret lingerie store chain, posted a quarterly
profit that topped Wall Street's view but its shares fell 3.5
percent after its forecast for the current quarter fell short of
analysts' expectations.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company forecast second-quarter
earnings of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, below analysts'
average forecast for earnings of 50 cents per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which also operates the Bath & Body Works and La
Senza chains as well as luxury retailer Henri Bendel, on
Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit of $124.6 million,
or 41 cents per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected the
company, on average, to earn 40 cents per share in latest
quarter.
Limited Brands reported a profit of $165.2 million, or 50
cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. That result
included a 10-cent per share gain from special items.
Shares of Limited Brands fell to $46.30 in extended trading
from their close of $47.96.