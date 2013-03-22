NEW YORK, March 22 Limited Brands Inc, the operator of Victoria's Secret and Henri Bendel, has temporarily changed its name to L Brands Inc, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The name change was part of a planned transition process that was required after the sale of Limited Stores, LLC, which was completed in 2010.

The retailer effected its name change by merging a wholly owned subsidiary of the company into the parent. It did not disclose further details about the structure of the existing company.

The merger did not require stockholder approval and the ticker symbol will remain the same.

L Brands expects to announce a new permanent name in the coming months.