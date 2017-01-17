BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 17 Limited Stores LLC, owner of U.S. women's apparel chain The Limited, said on Tuesday it filed for bankruptcy.
Limited Stores also said it agreed to sell its intellectual property and some related assets to an affiliate of private equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Limited Stores, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the Delaware bankruptcy court, said on Friday it would close all its brick-and-mortar retail locations effective Sunday. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION