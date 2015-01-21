UBS pays $445 mln over toxic mortgages, failed U.S. credit unions
May 1 UBS Group AG paid $445 million to settle claims that the Swiss bank sold toxic mortgage securities that helped sink two federal credit unions, a U.S. regulator said on Monday.
DUBAI Jan 21 Dubai real estate developer Limitless has secured the agreement of 85 percent of its creditors for a three-month extension to a debt repayment due at the end of 2014 and for its proposed restructuring plan, its chairman said on Wednesday.
However, Limitless is looking to obtain the support of 100 percent of creditors, Ali Rashid Lootah told a news conference.
Limitless asked for the extension after failing to agree a new debt deal before a payment on its $1.2 billion existing restructuring scheme fell due on Dec. 31. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.