Nov 14 Linamar Corp, Canada's second biggest auto parts maker, reported a 57 percent increase in quarterly earnings on Wednesday as stronger demand in the United States offset weakness in Europe.

Earnings rose to C$33.7 million ($33.59 million), or 52 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of September. That compared with earnings of C$25.1 million, or 33 Canadian cents, before adjustments, in the same period a year earlier.