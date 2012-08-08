* Q2 EPS C$0.65 vs Q2 EPS 2011 C$0.43
* Revenue jumps 14.8 pct
* New business in Canada, Mexico, Asia help boost sales
* Linamar says no longer gives financial outlook
Aug 8 Linamar Corp, Canada's second
biggest auto parts maker, reported a 51 percent jump in
quarterly earnings on Wednesday on the back of increased sales
and margins as stronger consumer demand in the United States
offset weaker demand in Europe.
Linamar said earnings rose to C$42.1 million ($42.3
million), or 65 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to
the end of June. That compared with earnings of C$28 million, or
43 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, forecast earnings of 61 Canadian cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue jumped 14.8 percent to C$ 852.3 million. Analysts had
expected revenue of C$858 million.
Sales f rom Linamar's p owertrain unit increased by 9.5 percent
to C$ 703.7 million compared to C $ 642.7 million a year before on
the back of new business in Canada, Mexico and Asia, it said.
"Our launches are driving great growth in the near term, and
our competitive strength and an opportunistic market is helping
us build for long term sustainable growth at Linamar," company
chief executive Linda Hasenfratz said.
Linamar also said it benefited from sales from new and
expanded facilities such as its new German operation.
Sales at the company's industrial unit increased 48.6
percent to C$148.6 million.
Linamar said it no longer provided a financial outlook.