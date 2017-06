March 6 Linamar Corp, Canada's second biggest auto parts maker, reported a 26 percent jump in quarterly earnings on Tuesday on the back of increased sales and margins.

Linamar said earnings rose to C$27 million ($27 million), or 42 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of December. That compared with earnings of C$21.4 million, or 33 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year ago.