Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
* Q4 EPS C$0.47 per share vs C$0.42 per share
* Sales rise 5.4 percent at C$756.5 million
TORONTO, March 6 Linamar Corp, Canada's second-biggest auto parts maker, on Wednesday reported its quarterly earnings rose nearly 14 percent, helped by higher demand in the United States in Asia, though results were tempered by softer demand in Europe.
Net earnings for the fourth quarter rose to C$30.7 million, or 47 Canadian cents a share, up from C$27 million, or 42 Canadian cents a share, during the same period a year ago
Revenue rose 5.4 percent to C$756.5 million.
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.