French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 8 Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp reported a 21.8 percent increase in its quarterly profit, helped in part by the acquisition of France's Montupet S.A last year.
The company's net earnings rose to C$116.1 million, or C$1.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with C$95.3 million, or C$1.45 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 10.6 percent to C$1.37 billion in the quarter. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
MANCHESTER, England, May 28 Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday, after the terrorism threat level was lowered because of significant progress in the investigation.