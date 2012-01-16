Traders keep oil in Asian storage for later sale, undermine OPEC supply cuts
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
(Adds detail, shares)
MELBOURNE Jan 16 Linc Energy AX> is in talks to sell a cornerstone stake to an investor with which it may develop coal gasification and gas-to-liquids opportunities in China, the company said on Monday, answering a bourse query into a share price spike.
The company declined to name the party or elaborate on the discussions.
"Even though those discussions are very well progressed, no binding agreement has yet been reached," the company said in a statement.
Linc's shares leapt as much as 24 percent on Friday on media reports on the potential sale of coal tenements and analysts' comments that the stock was oversold, Linc said.
Underground coal gasification is one of several "clean coal" technologies China is looking to develop. Companies involved include ENN Energy, running a pilot project in Inner Mongolia.
Gas-to-liquids projects involve converting natural gas into liquid fuels, a technology being pursued by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec).
Linc's shares rose as much as 3.8 percent after the announcement but then fell 2.3 percent to A$1.30, underperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale
MELBOURNE, June 13 The growing number of electric vehicles hitting roads is set to fuel a nine-fold increase in copper demand from the sector over the coming decade, according to an industry report on Tuesday. Electric or hybrid cars and buses are expected to reach 27 million by 2027, up from 3 million this year, according to a report by consultancy IDTechEx, commissioned by the International Copper Association (ICA). "Demand for electric vehicles is forecast to increas