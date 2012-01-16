(Adds detail, shares)

MELBOURNE Jan 16 Linc Energy AX> is in talks to sell a cornerstone stake to an investor with which it may develop coal gasification and gas-to-liquids opportunities in China, the company said on Monday, answering a bourse query into a share price spike.

The company declined to name the party or elaborate on the discussions.

"Even though those discussions are very well progressed, no binding agreement has yet been reached," the company said in a statement.

Linc's shares leapt as much as 24 percent on Friday on media reports on the potential sale of coal tenements and analysts' comments that the stock was oversold, Linc said.

Underground coal gasification is one of several "clean coal" technologies China is looking to develop. Companies involved include ENN Energy, running a pilot project in Inner Mongolia.

Gas-to-liquids projects involve converting natural gas into liquid fuels, a technology being pursued by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec).

Linc's shares rose as much as 3.8 percent after the announcement but then fell 2.3 percent to A$1.30, underperforming a 1.1 percent fall in the broader market.

