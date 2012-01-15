MELBOURNE Jan 16 Linc Energy's AX> is in talks to sell a cornerstone stake to an investor with which it may develop gas-to-liquids opportunities in China, the company said on Monday in response to a stock exchange query following a share price spike.

"Even though those discussions are very well progressed, no binding agreement has yet been reached," the company said.

Linc's shares leapt as much as 24 percent on Friday on media reports on the potential sale of coal tenements and analysts' comments that the stock was oversold, Linc said.

