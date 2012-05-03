BRIEF-CareDX reports Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $11.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s3G3hs) Further company coverage:
May 3 Lincoln Educational Services Corp posted a quarterly loss as new student enrollments at the for-profit education college continued to fall.
The company, which offers courses on health sciences, automotive technology and hospitality services, said new student sign-ups fell about 5 percent in the quarter.
First-quarter net loss was $3.1 million, or 14 cents per share, compared with a net income of $10.4 million, or 46 cents per share, last year.
Revenue fell 28 percent to $104.9 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 19 cents per share on revenue of $103.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $6.85 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
