UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday it would close its Hamburg base next summer, as part of a strategy to focus on its core European airports. * CHESNARA: UK insurer Chesnara said on Tuesday it could move its headquarters to the Netherlands or Sweden if required, depending on the regulatory situation after Britain leaves the European