Feb 17 Welding products maker Lincoln
Electric Holdings Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales at its North American
segment.
The company, which sells arc welding equipment, plasma and
oxy-fuel cutting equipment and robotic welding systems, reported
net income of $57.7 million, or 68 cents a share, compared with
$41.5 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which competes with Illinois Tool
Works Inc and Charter International, rose 23
percent to $694.5 million.
Total North American welding revenue rose more than 44
percent to $392.8 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a
share, on revenue of $698.4 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Cleveland, Ohio-based company, which gained 16
percent of their value in the last three months, closed at
$45.47 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.