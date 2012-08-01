Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
Aug 1 Life insurer Lincoln Financial Group posted a higher quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong sales in its group protection segment.
Second-quarter net income rose 7 percent to $324 million, or $1.10 per share, from $304 million, or 95 cents per share, a year ago.
Operating profit, a key metric of profitability for insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, fell slightly to $322 million, or $1.09 per share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the quarter rose 3 percent to $2.90 billion.
Group protection sales grew by a third to $89 million during the quarter.
Lincoln Financial shares closed at $19.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Stifel Financial - on June 6, Richard Himelfarb, Thomas Michaud, Thomas Mulroy, Victor Nesi, Ben Plotkin, James Zemlyak have resigned as directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sgUqiZ) Further company coverage: