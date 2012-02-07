BRIEF-Savills sells distribution hub in Redditch for 25.15 mln stg
* Savills - savills, on behalf of a client of savills investment management, sold 237,919 sq ft iforce distribution hub in Redditch, Worcestershire
* Q4 oper shr $1
* Q4 shr loss $1.73
Feb 7 Life insurer Lincoln National Corp posted a higher quarterly operating profit, helped by higher life insurance sales.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $514 million, or $1.73 a share, compared with a net income of $196 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.
Operating earnings, a measure most commonly used by insurance analysts, were up 14 percent at $303 million, or $1 a share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Life insurance sales rose 11 percent to $229 million during the quarter.
Shares of the Philadelphia-based company, which have gained about a fifth of their value since Lincoln National announced third-quarter results, closed at $23.82 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, June 12 (IFR) - Ocado Group is planning to sell a debut bond to fund its UK retail capacity and improvements to its proprietary platform.