* G4S wins 200 mln stg contract from Lincolnshire Police
Authority
* Deal could lead to billions of pounds of more UK police
business
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Dec 21 British security firm G4S
has won a 200 million pounds ($313.28 million) contract
to run services such as IT, custody and training for
Lincolnshire Police Authority in a deal that could lead to
billions of pounds of work with other forces.
The 10-year deal with Lincolnshire, which runs from April
2012, is for the largest range of services ever offered in a
contract by any police authority in Britain.
Ten other UK authorities could avoid a lengthy tendering
process and take up a contract with G4S in future, pushing the
total value of outsourcing deals up to around 2 billion pounds
in the next decade.
"Lincolnshire Police and Lincolnshire Police Authority are
to be commended for having run a very agile procurement that we
believe should be the case study for other public sector
competitions," said John Shaw, managing director of G4S Police
Support Services.
Lincolnshire Police Authority said the contract award: "will
transform the way policing is delivered in Lincolnshire and
create a benchmark for service delivery nationwide."
G4S beat off a rival partnership bid from French IT
outsourcing group Steria and British security firm
Reliance.
G4S, the world's largest security firm, provides electronic
tagging for over 40,000 offenders around the world and earlier
this year became the first private manager of an existing
state-run jail in Birmingham, England.
The FTSE 1OO-listed group provides justice services from
offender management, rehabilitation and transportation through
to courtroom security and outsourced police services with forces
such as South Wales police.
Linconlshire police authority and force need to meet a
budget cut in the next four years of almost 20 million pounds.
G4S said the authority expected to make around 28 million
pounds of savings over the life of the contract.
Shares in G4S closed down 0.65 percent at 261.45 pence,
valuing the business at about 3.68 billion pounds.