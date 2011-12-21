LONDON Dec 21 British security firm G4S
has won a 200 million pounds contract to run services
such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police
Authority in a deal that could lead to billions of pounds of
work with other forces.
The 10-year deal with Lincolnshire includes the largest
range of services offered in a contract by any police authority
in Britain.
Ten other authorities attached to the initiative in a non
obligatory role could avoid a lengthy tendering process and take
up a contract with G4S in future, pushing the total value of
outsourcing deals up to around 2 billion pounds in the next
decade.
G4S, the world's largest security firm, provides electronic
tagging for over 40,000 offenders around the world and earlier
this year became the first private manager of an existing
state-run jail in Birmingham, England.
The FTSE 1OO-listed group provides justice services from
offender management, rehabilitation and transportation through
to courtroom security and outsourced police services with forces
such as South Wales police.
G4S beat off a rival partnership bid from French IT
outsourcing group Steria and British security firm
Reliance.
Linconlshire police authority and force need to meet a
budget cut in the next four years of almost 20 million pounds.
Shares in G4S were trading down 1 percent at 261 pence at
1626 GMT.