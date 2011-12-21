LONDON Dec 21 British security firm G4S has won a 200 million pounds contract to run services such as IT, custody and training for Lincolnshire Police Authority in a deal that could lead to billions of pounds of work with other forces.

The 10-year deal with Lincolnshire includes the largest range of services offered in a contract by any police authority in Britain.

Ten other authorities attached to the initiative in a non obligatory role could avoid a lengthy tendering process and take up a contract with G4S in future, pushing the total value of outsourcing deals up to around 2 billion pounds in the next decade.

G4S, the world's largest security firm, provides electronic tagging for over 40,000 offenders around the world and earlier this year became the first private manager of an existing state-run jail in Birmingham, England.

The FTSE 1OO-listed group provides justice services from offender management, rehabilitation and transportation through to courtroom security and outsourced police services with forces such as South Wales police.

G4S beat off a rival partnership bid from French IT outsourcing group Steria and British security firm Reliance.

Linconlshire police authority and force need to meet a budget cut in the next four years of almost 20 million pounds.

Shares in G4S were trading down 1 percent at 261 pence at 1626 GMT.