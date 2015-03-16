* Forecasts core earnings rise of up to 10 pct this year
* Fourth quarter adjusted core profit in line at 1 bln euros
* CEO strikes cautious note
* Dividend higher than expected
(Adds CEO comment, details on more cost cuts)
By Ludwig Burger
MUNICH, March 16 German industrial gases firm
Linde expects adjusted core profit to rise in 2015
thanks to new gas supply projects due to come on stream, but
warned lower oil prices and geo-political tensions were
dampening demand.
The company, which processes gases for clients including
steelmakers, food companies and petrochemical groups, is
benefiting from output capacity built up with higher-than-usual
investment in plant and equipment over the past three years.
The world's largest industrial gases company by sales
forecast its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-off effects, would be
between 4.1 billion euros ($4.3 billion) and 4.3 billion euros
this year, up by as much as 10 percent from last year's 3.92
billion.
Investment this year will be back at historical averages,
when measured as a percentage of sales, after Chief Executive
Wolfgang Buechele, who took the top job last year, warned in
October of a weaker global economic environment.
New cutbacks in Australia, South Africa and Brazil, with
cost savings of up to 80 million euros in 2016, would come on
top of an ongoing efficiency programme, Linde said.
"The global gases market, that's at least what the market
experts are saying, is expected to grow stronger in the current
year than last year. But I would inject a certain amount of
caution," Buechele said on Monday.
He said some customers from the oil and petrochemicals
industry were postponing larger projects due to the crude price
plunge while geo-political tensions such as the Ukraine crisis
and the advance of Islamic State in the Middle East were hitting
overall demand for its services.
Potential opportunities for larger orders over the next 18
months had fallen by about 400 million euros to 3.4 billion
euros, mainly because of projects being delayed, he added.
The company proposed a dividend of 3.15 euros per share for
2014, up from 3.00 euros last year and more than the average
analyst estimate of 3.08 euros.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter rose 5.4 percent to
1.02 billion euros, helped by a strong dollar boosting the value
of overseas sales, and growth in China and North America.
Earnings were broadly in line with the average estimate in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Linde shares were up 1 percent at 1015 GMT, in line with the
German blue-chip index DAX.
($1 = 0.9491 euros)
