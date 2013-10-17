FRANKFURT Oct 17 Linde Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle is to become the chairman of the industrial gases supplier's supervisory board in 2016, two years after retiring from the CEO post, a German magazine reported.

Manager Magazin said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday that the decision was made at a meeting of the board last month at the suggestion of current supervisory board chairman Manfred Schneider, who's contract was due to run through 2018.

Linde declined to comment on the report.

Linde, the world's No. 2 industrial gases producer, last month said Wolfgang Buechele, the head of Kemira, would replace Reitzle when he retires in May.

German corporate governance guidelines stipulate that a CEO can become supervisory board chairman at the company he has been leading after a two-year "cooling off" period. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt and Maria Sheahan. Editing by Jane Merriman)