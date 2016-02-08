* Linde proposes Reitzle become chairman from May 21
* Reitzle to step down as LafargeHolcim chairman in May
(Recasts with Reitzle stepping down as LafargeHolcim chairman)
FRANKFURT/ZURICH Feb 8 German gases maker Linde
on Monday proposed Wolfgang Reitzle as the chairman of
its supervisory board, ending weeks of speculation over whether
the group's former chief executive would return.
The company said it would propose to elect Reitzle, who
served as Linde CEO until 2014, as chairman of its supervisory
board effective May 21, 2016.
Reitzle is also chairman at Swiss-French cement group
LafargeHolcim, which said he would not stand for
re-election at the shareholders meeting in May.
"The board regrets this decision while acknowledging Mr.
Reitzle's wish to pursue other business activities that will
require his fullest attention, in particular the chairmanship of
the Linde supervisory board," LafargeHolcim said.
It proposed Vice Chairman Beat Hess, a former ABB and Royal
Dutch Shell executive, as his successor.
One person familiar with the matter had said earlier he
expected Reitzle to step down from the world's biggest building
supplies company given the demands of integrating Swiss group
Holcim and France's Lafarge after their merger last year.
"I am satisfied that LafargeHolcim is now fully on track
with realising the benefits of the combined businesses. With its
committed people and leading position in markets around the
globe, LafargeHolcim is well placed to reach its targets,"
Reitzle said in a statement.
He is also chairman of German automotive supplier
Continental AG. Continental had no comment on his
move.
LafargeHolcim shares, which have fallen by nearly half since
the merger wrapped up in July, dropped 7.7 percent by 1418 GMT,
while Linde shares were down 4.5 percent.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt, Andreas Cremer in
Berlin and by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields in Zurich; Editing
by Georgina Prodhan and Tom Heneghan)