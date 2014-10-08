BERLIN Oct 8 German automaker Daimler and industrial gases maker Linde will partner to build new hydrogen fuelling stations in the country, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Daimler and Linde will start efforts this year to invest around 10 million euros ($13 million) each.

Thirteen new sites for hydrogen fuelling stations are to be created through the end of 2015, they said. (1 US dollar = 0.7909 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)