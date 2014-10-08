BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.30
* Hersha Hospitality Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
BERLIN Oct 8 German automaker Daimler and industrial gases maker Linde will partner to build new hydrogen fuelling stations in the country, the two companies said on Wednesday.
Daimler and Linde will start efforts this year to invest around 10 million euros ($13 million) each.
Thirteen new sites for hydrogen fuelling stations are to be created through the end of 2015, they said. (1 US dollar = 0.7909 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors plan to list information technology services provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to the longest list of domestic initial public offerings in four years.