FRANKFURT, July 27 Linde posted a 6.2 percent rise in first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) - its operating profit - in line with consensus.

It said adjusted EBITDA was at 1.66 billion euros ($2.04 billion), while sales rose 5.9 percent to 7.17 billion.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts was 1.65 billion euros for operating profit and 7.16 billion for sales ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)