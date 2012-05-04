* Still sees 2012 sales, operating profit up yr-on-yr
* Q1 sales 3.51 bln euros vs poll avg 3.48 bln
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 6.2 pct at 808 mln euros, in line
* Still aims for 2014 oper profit of at least 4 bln euros
FRANKFURT, May 4 Linde, the world No.
2 industrial gases producer, was upbeat on its business for the
rest of the year after robust demand from factories in emerging
markets and North America boosted its quarterly profits.
"Even if global economic trends are not as dynamic in 2012
as in 2011, we continue to assume that we will achieve increases
in Group revenue and Group operating profit when compared with
the prior year," Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle said in a
statement on Friday.
Linde's adjusted operating profit rose 6.2 percent to 808
million euros ($1.06 billion) in the first quarter, in line with
a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
Group sales rose 5.4 percent to 3.51 billion euros,
exceeding consensus for a 4.8 percent gain on a pick-up in
demand in North America, especially in Canada, and expansion in
China.
Linde won a contract in the first quarter to supply gases to
Chinese chemical company Dahua Group at its site in Dalian in
northeastern China, and it also delivers liquefied gases and
high-purity ammonia to light-emitting diode (LED) maker Kaistar.
Its comments echoed top rival Air Liquide, which
said last week it still aims to increase net profit for the full
year after demand from emerging countries and growth in North
America helped raise quarterly sales.
U.S. peer Air Products and Chemicals Inc, by
comparison, posted last month quarterly profit that just missed
Wall Street's expectations as weak economic conditions in Europe
dented volumes.
Munich-based Linde is banking on demand from the
manufacturing sector in emerging economies and a global push for
cleaner sources of energy to drive its growth in coming years
and offset more moderate growth in western Europe.
It said it still aims to achieve an operating profit of at
least 4 billion euros by 2014, up from 3.21 billion last year.
Linde's main customers are in the steel and chemical sectors
but it also supplies gases used to process solar cells, make LCD
flat screens and lift the giant helium character balloons of
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the United States.
Its gases division accounts for 85 percent of group sales,
with the rest from the engineering unit, which builds air
separation, natural gas and hydrogen gas plants.