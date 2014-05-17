* "Small adjustments always possible" -CFO

* Expects U.S. dollar to rebound over medium term

* Q1 oper. profit hit by falling dollar, other currencies

BERLIN, May 17 German industrial gases maker Linde is open to smaller acquisitions, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with finance chief Georg Denoke.

"Our markets are by and large consolidated but smaller adjustments are always possible from time to time," the newspaper quoted Denoke as saying.

"One will have to see what's feasible, who may be willing to spin off business, for instance smaller family-owned companies," the CFO was quoted as saying.

Two years ago, the Munich-based company, which competes for market leadership with France's Air Liquide, completed a multi-billion euro purchase of U.S.'s Lincare Holdings .

Denoke also said he expected the dollar to rebound over the medium term on higher U.S. interest rates. Linde's first-quarter operating profit fell about 3 percent to 927 million euros ($1.27 billion) as the dollar and emerging market currencies fell against the euro. ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by William Hardy)