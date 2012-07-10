* Linde to issue 13 mln new shares as part of Lincare deal

* Capital hike worth about 1.5 bln eur based on Monday close

* Linde says issue price to be published on Tuesday

* Shares indicated down 3.8 pct amid flat broader market

FRANKFURT, July 10 German industrial gases producer Linde aims to raise over 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) in fresh equity to fund the $4.6 billion purchase of U.S.-based Lincare Holding.

Linde said late on Monday that it would issue up to 13.0 million new shares in a private placement that excludes both subscription rights as well as a public offer.

At Monday's closing price of 115.20 euros that would lead to as much as 1.5 billion euros in gross proceeds before accounting for a likely discount offered to investors.

Its shares were indicated to drop 3.8 percent before the open on Tuesday, according to brokerage Lang & Schwarz. Meanwhile, the German blue chip index DAX was seen unchanged.

The issue price is expected to be set and published on Tuesday, the company said.

As part of Linde's planned acquisition of Lincare, which would make it the world's largest supplier of medical gases, Linde said last week it would increase its capital by up to 1.5 billion euros.