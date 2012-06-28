FRANKFURT, June 28 Shares in German group Linde
, the world's No. 2 industrial gases producer, fell on
Thursday on the back of reports it was bidding for U.S.
respiratory healthcare provider Lincare with an offer
that could reach $3.4 billion.
Linde shares closed down 1.6 percent at 117.20 euros.
Lincare shares rose a quarter in value on Wednesday after
the Financial Times Alphaville blog reported that French group
Air Liquide - the top industrial gas supplier, and an
unnamed private equity bidder may also be in the running for
Lincare, as well as Linde.
The blog named Rothschild and Lazard as advisers working on
the deal and the price Linde might have to pay could be at $40
per share or more. Lincare shares were up 0.5 percent at $31.33
at 1600 GMT.
Air Liquide, whose shares closed down 0.1 percent, and Linde
declined comment to Reuters.
Lincare is a provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy
services to patients in the home, with customers suffering from
ailments such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis or asthma.
DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler said any acquisition by Linde
of a U.S. company providing such services would fit its strategy
to expand into the high-growth homecare sector.
"Linde's strategy is to sell their gases, which they produce
at a very low price, at a very high premium," Spengler said,
adding an acquisition price of $40 per share would be dilutive
of Linde's future earnings.
"It might be financed by additional debt and free cash flow.
However a capital hike cannot be ruled out," Spengler said. As
of end-2011, Linde's debt stood at 5.09 billion euros ($6.3
billion).
Commerzbank said Linde could finance such a takeover without
a capital increase.
Linde chief executive Wolfgang Reitzle told reporters last
month the company might make further acquisitions in the
healthcare business, and any possible deal would be manageable
in size.
Linde bought Air Products' European homecare business in
January for $750 million. The business mostly supplies oxygen
and other treatments to patients in their homes. That
acquisition made Linde a strong No.2 in the homecare business
after Air Liquide.
DEFENSIVE STOCK
While industrial gas companies have generally been regarded
as defensive stocks, shrinking demand in southern Europe, which
has been hit by Europe's debt crisis, and weakness in the
electronics industry have slowed profit growth.
Industrial gas suppliers have recently made inroads into the
homecare market, which is growing 6-9 percent annually, driven
mainly by cost-cuts in hospital operators and an aging
population.
"Treating a patient with lung disease at home is far cheaper
than in a hospital. We thus believe annual growth of this market
to be above the 6 percent of the general healthcare gases
market," Commerzbank said in its note.
While Lincare's operating margins are relatively high, some
analysts said its free cash flow had been negative in the past
few quarters due to a reimbursement backlog at U.S. hospitals.
According to ThomsonReuters' StarMine data, Lincare trades
at 13.4 times estimated 12-months earnings, a premium to U.S.
rivals Baxter International's 11.3 multiple, HCA's
7.1, and an industry average of 8.5.
Lincare has a market capitalisation of $2.69 billion while
Linde's is $25.5 billion.