FRANKFURT Dec 7 Praxair enticed
prospective merger partner Linde into resuming
negotiations by offering to locate some central functions of the
combined group in Germany, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Also under the proposed terms, one the new entity's
executive board members would be based in Munich, where Linde is
headquartered, the sources said, adding that both companies now
plan to draw up a non-binding term sheet for the deal before the
Christmas holidays.
German industrial gases group Linde earlier said it invited
U.S. rival Praxair to negotiate a merger of equals after Praxair
defused some contentious issues that had led to the failure of
an initial approach.
