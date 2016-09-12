FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German industrial gases group
Linde should call off its merger talks with U.S. peer
Praxair, its chief executive and shareholder
representatives on its supervisory board said on Monday.
"While the strategic rationale of a merger has been
principally confirmed, discussions about details, specifically
about governance aspects, did not result in a mutual
understanding," Linde said in a statement.
The two companies have been in early-stage talks about a
merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60
billion.
