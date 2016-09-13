FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Linde said its
finance chief Georg Denoke was leaving the management board,
effective Tuesday, a day after merger talks ended between the
German industrial gases group and U.S. rival Praxair.
Denoke's duties will be assumed by group treasury head Sven
Schneider until a successor has been appointed, Linde said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Although the logic of a deal to create a $60-billion-plus
market leader was clear, the talks foundered on where the
combined firm would have its headquarters and research and
development, and who would occupy the main management roles,
sources had told Reuters.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)