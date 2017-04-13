MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUNICH, Germany, April 13 A $65 billion merger contract between industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair will not be ready as planned by Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
The Business Combination Agreement will still take weeks to complete due to legal complexities, the person said.
A Linde spokesman said the German and U.S. rivals were still working to get the agreement finalised before the AGM but could not rule out that it would be later. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday