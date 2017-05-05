FRANKFURT May 5 Linde Chairman
Wolfgang Reitzle has defended his plan for a $70 billion merger
with U.S. rival Praxair, telling a German newspaper it
was a good deal for workers and investors.
The German industrial gases group has faced unexpectedly
strong opposition to the planned all-share merger of equals from
trade unions who fear a dilution of their influence and
large-scale job losses, as well as scepticism from some
investors.
"The deal is extremely good for shareholders, and the
employees get job guarantees for five years," he told the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview released on Friday ahead of
publication on Saturday.
The merger, which promises $1 billion of synergies, would
reunite a global company split by World War One a century ago
and create a market leader to rival Air Liquide.
But Linde's supervisory board, which has to approve the
deal, is evenly split between worker representatives who oppose
it and shareholder representatives who are in favour. Reitzle
could use his casting vote to force it through if necessary.
"Of course I would prefer to avoid the casting vote,"
Reitzle told the paper, adding he would continue to talk to
labour representatives to try to win their consent. He had
previously told the Financial Times he was prepared to use it.
The head of Linde's works council, who sits on the
supervisory board, was unimpressed.
"We see no change here," Gernot Hahl told Reuters by
telephone after reading the interview. "We are still opposed to
the deal."
Negotiations to hammer out a final business combination
agreement between Linde and Praxair are taking longer than
expected, a fact that Linde has put down to "legal complexity".
The two companies had hoped to have a plan in place before
Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10.
A supervisory board meeting that had been scheduled to vote
on the agreement last Wednesday was cancelled and no new meeting
has yet been called.
