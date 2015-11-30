* Expects 2017 adj EBITDA of 4.2-4.5 bln euros
* Previously saw 4.5 to 4.7 billion euros
* Also won't reach 2017 ROCE target of 11-12 pct, expects
9-10 pct
* Cites weaker industrial production
* Low oil price weighing on engineering unit
FRANKFURT, Nov 30 Linde, the world's
biggest industrial gases company by sales, cut its 2017 profit
target, citing slower industrial production growth weighing on
its industrial gases unit.
Linde now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come in between 4.2
billion euros ($4.4 billion) and 4.5 billion in 2017, down from
an initial target of 4.5 to 4.7 billion, it said on Monday.
It would also not achieve its 2017 target for return on
capital employed (ROCE) of between 11 and 12 percent and now
expects 9 to 10 percent.
Linde also said its engineering division would continue to
suffer from a weak order book due to the low oil price.
It said last month that only strong growth at its U.S.
healthcare gases business helped it eke out a gain in
third-quarter adjusted EBITDA.
At the engineering division, which designs and erects large
plants for the oil and petrochemical industry, clients have kept
holding off on large investments, with crude oil prices down
about 40 percent from a year ago.
($1 = 0.9463 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Holmes)